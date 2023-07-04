PORTLAND, Ore. (WTVO) — A man died over the weekend after slipping and falling to his death down the side of a mountain while his wife and five children stood helpless, officials said.

Gerardo Hernandez-Rodriguez, 41, and his family were near Oregon’s Multnomah Falls’ Benson Bridge, near the 620-foot waterfall, according to ABC News.

He stumbled and fell 200 feet to his death around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities said alcohol impairment was a likely contributing factor.

“Mom, Dad, five kids were all here enjoying a beautiful day. And unfortunately, a tragic accident happened,” said John Plock, a spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. “At one point on the trail, the father slipped and fell and fell down the side of an embankment.”

Authorities were on the scene within 45 minutes but Hernandez-Rodgriguez was already dead. Volunteers and search-and-rescue agencies were able to find his body.