(WTVO) — Sales rose more than 7.5% over the holidays.

Mastercard SpendingPulse said that it is less than the 8.5% increase last year, but online sales rose by more than 10.5%.

Many consumers waited for deals, opting to spend more during sales on the last few days before Christmas than in November.

Anaylists will have to wait until February to get fourth-quarter financial results from major retailers.