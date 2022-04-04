COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – A man suspected in the slayings of his ex-girlfriend and her sister has died after being shot by a state trooper following a vehicle chase in southwestern Illinois, authorities said.

Adam Cobb, 32, was wounded Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead Sunday morning at a hospital, Madison County sheriff’s Major Jeff Connor told reporters Sunday.

Jamie Joiner, 30, her 34-year-old sister, Jessica Joiner, and the family dog were found fatally shot Saturday morning at Cobb’s rural Collinsville home, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) south of Springfield, authorities said.

Jamie Joiner had ended the relationship with Cobb and was moving from the home, according to authorities, and Jessica Joiner was helping her. There was a U-Haul outside the house, Connor said, and one of the women was able to call 911.

“You could hear a person in the background screaming, then a couple of what appears to be gunshots in the background,” Connor said.

Prior to the slayings, the sheriff’s office had no records of domestic violence involving Cobb, Connor said.

“There were no previous calls to the house that we’re aware of,” he said. “I don’t believe there was any criminal history or warning.”

Local officers spotted Cobb’s vehicle about 1 p.m. Saturday near Hillsboro, according to state police. He refused to stop until the vehicle became disabled about 1:50 p.m. near Pana, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Springfield.

Cobb was shot after pointing a gun toward the state trooper, authorities said. The trooper, a 26-year state police veteran, was not hurt. The state police Internal Investigation division was looking into the shooting.