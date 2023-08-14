LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — Police are searching for between 30-50 suspects who swarmed a Nordstroms department store and used bear spray on security guards before stealing thousands of dollars worth of luxury clothing.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the crime happened at the Westfield Topanga mall on Saturday around 4 p.m.

Initial reports said the flash mob of suspects ran through the store, ransacking the displays in front of horrified shoppers, and stealing an estimated $60,000-$100,000 worth of merchandise.

Video posted to Twitter shows the thieves, mostly all clad in black hoodies, swarming through the doors and making off with the clothing items and handbags.

“To criminals, it is just property taken. To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution,” the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No arrests have been made.

The store was hit by flash mob robbers in November 2021.

Police said the robbery bore similarities to a robbery that happened at the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale on Tuesday.

“These `flash mob’ burglaries involve a large, coordinated group of individuals simultaneously rushing into the store, overwhelming staff and taking it over,” Glendale Police Sgt. Victor Jackson said. “The suspects grab as much merchandise as possible before fleeing in multiple vehicles.”