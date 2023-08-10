ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVO) — The medical team and hospital accused of decapitating a baby during birth are facing a lawsuit claiming a cover-up.

According to WANF, the suit claims names the hospital, doctor, several nurses, and the medical group at Southern Regional Medical Center of negligence.

Jessica Ross, 20, was giving birth on July 9th when the baby’s shoulders got stuck in her vaginal canal, the complaint says. The doctor who performed a cesarean section applied “excessive tension” on the baby’s head, which caused it to detach from his body.

“When the womb was open, the feet came out, the body came out, and there was no head,” said Dr. Roderick Edmond, the attorney representing the parents.

The suit says the doctor did not inform the parents what happened and refused to let them hold the baby after its death.

The couple claimed they did not learn about the decapitation until four days later.

The lawsuit is asking for damages plus the $10,000 cost of their son’s funeral.

In a statement, the Southern Regional Medical Center said “While our heartfelt sympathies go out to the family, Southern Regional Medical Center denies the allegations in the Complaint referencing the hospital. Since this matter is in litigation, we are refrained from providing any additional information. Dr. St Julian [who is named in the lawsuit] is not an employee of the hospital. The hospital has taken the appropriate steps in response to this unfortunate situation.”