Hospital refuses heart transplant for man who won’t get vaccinated

BOSTON, Mass. (WTVO) — A hospital in Boston says it won’t perform a heart transplant for a patient who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to CBS Boston, DJ Ferguson, 31, is in desperate need of a heart transplant but Brigham and Women’s Hospital has refused to consider performing the operation, due to his vaccination status.

His family says he was at the front of the line to receive the transplant until the hospital learned he had refused to get the shot.

“It’s kind of against his basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it. It’s a policy they are enforcing and so because he won’t get the shot, they took him off the list of a heart transplant,” his father, David Ferguson said.

The hospital released a statement saying, “Like many other transplant programs in the United States – the COVID-19 vaccine is one of several vaccines and lifestyle behaviors required for transplant candidates in the Mass General Brigham system in order to create both the best chance for a successful operation and also the patient’s survival after transplantation.”

David Ferguson said DJ is a father of two with a third child on the way, and his family is trying to figure out what to do next.

“We are aggressively pursuing all options, but we are running out of time,” Ferguson said. “It’s his body. It’s his choice.”