Household items, cleaning product isles bare, in high demand in stores amid coronavirus outbreak

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Coronavirus fears are causing people to rush to stores across the state for essentials like toilet paper and cleaning products. This rush is resulting in product shortages.

Jim Smith, one shopper who does his grocery shopping every Thursday he has noticed the impact the coronavirus is having on the different grocery stores, saying, “One of the big wholesalers have no toilet paper, almost out of paper towels.”

Smaller stores are doing better. But, T&J Supermarket’s owner Donna Angeletti said it’s only a matter of time until they run out of household products.

“We haven’t put a limit on anything,” said Angeletti. “We haven’t had to, but there is going to be a time when we are going to put a limit on it because our warehouse is getting low.”

Angeletti has also noticed that the store has been busier than normal.

“I definitely see more people stocking up on more can foods. More sanitizers, bleach, paper towels, napkins, toilet paper,” she said.

Customers out shopping are preparing for the next weeks as some may be quarantined in their homes and some are already prepared.

“I could last about a month,” said Phyllis Bachinski. “I mean my mother grew up in the depression so she taught us to always buy things on sale so I have a lot of stock downstairs.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

