CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The first-ever street race in NASCAR history is scheduled to take place in downtown Chicago this weekend.

Two races are scheduled to be broadcast from the city: the NASCAR Cup and the Xfinity Series Chicago.

The Xfinity Series The Loop 121 race takes place on Saturday, July 1st at 4 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on USA Network, with coverage starting at 10 a.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 will be shown on Sunday, July 2nd at 4:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock, with coverage starting at 4 p.m.

According to NASCAR, both races will be presented “radio style” and will feature announcers such as NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., race announcer Rick Allen, Daytona 500 crew chief Steve Latarte, SiriusXM announcer Mike Bagley, and 21-time Cup Series winner Jeff Burton.

“The iconic city of Chicago presents incredible vantage points around the track and having our team in the middle of those scenes above the course will provide a high energy, fast paced broadcast of these two historical races,” said Jeff Behnke, Vice President, Motorsports Production, NBC Sports.

It’s the first time that a stock car race has been staged downtown and marks the return of NASCAR to the Chicagoland area for the first time since 2019.

The course is 2.2 miles long, so the races will be 100 and 55 laps, respectively. They will happen on July 1 and 2.

This will be the first-ever Cup Series street race in NASCAR’s 75-year history.