(WTVO) — A potential railroad strike in the U.S. is already impacting Amtrak riders and may also affect Chicago-area Metra commuters.

Sixty-thousand workers may walk off the job as soon as Friday. Contract negotiations have stalled between unions and some of the largest freight rail companies in the country.

Amtrak has canceled their four longest routes, three of which impact in Chicago. Metra’s Union Pacific and BNSF routes to the north, northwest and west suburbs would be suspended if there is a strike.

The freight rail system carries nearly 30% of the nation’s goods. A trade group estimated that a shutdown would cost the American economy $2 billion per day.