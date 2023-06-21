Landscape with Milky way galaxy. Sunrise and Earth view from space with Milky way galaxy. (Elements of this image furnished by NASA)

(WTVO) — Wednesday was the Summer Solstice, the official start of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and the longest day of the year.

June 21 has over 15 hours of sunlight during the day, according to MLive. This is due to the Earth’s 23.5-degree tilt, with the Northern Hemisphere being fully directed toward the sun. Because of this, the shine shines directly on that part of the surface, leading to the most amount of sunlight all year.

However, while many people are happy to have extra daylight to spend outside, the days will only get shorter from here on out.

Each day will start to become shorter by about one minute every three days, according to Reference. It is not an exact science, however, as the process can accelerate or decelerate depending on the specific day.

For example, as the Northern Hemisphere approaches the autumnal equinox in September, days will become shorter by about three minutes per day. Daylight decreases will pull back to about one minute per day by the time the winter solstice rolls around.

The Earth is a big place, so the amount of sunlight lost also depends on a certain location’s latitude.