ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Facebook users have just one week left to submit a claim in a $725 million class-action lawsuit filed against Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

Anyone in the United States who used Facebook between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022 is eligible to claim their share of cash from the settlement.

But how much money can you expect to receive from the settlement?

The amount received from the lawsuit will depend on a few factors, including how many people file a claim, how long an account was open, and total court fees, according to the settlement administrator.

The settlement administrator will assign each claimant one point for each month in which the claimant had an activated Facebook account during the 15-year period.

After the August 25 deadline, the administrator will add up all the points assigned and divide the net settlement amount (settlement fund minus court costs) by the total number of points to determine how much money is distributed to each user.

Therefore, users should include deleted accounts in their total Facebook use time.

Overall, the amount received from the Facebook settlement depends on how many points are assigned. If every eligible user files, for example, users could only receive a few dollars.

If you haven’t yet filed a claim and are eligible, you can submit a claim by clicking on the claim form here and filling out the information.

Payments can be received through a prepaid Mastercard, PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, or direct deposit.