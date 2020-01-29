Hundreds attend funeral of Elgin veteran with no next of kin

ELGIN, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday to attend the funeral of a man they’d never met.
John Murphy died December 18th at age 71, according to the Daily Herald. The outlet reports that authorities tried for weeks to get a hold of his relatives, reportedly a brother, two sisters, one child and grandchildren, without success.
Murphy was a resident of River View Rehab Center since August 2017. He was a welder and store manager for the Dominick’s grocery chain.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people, some from across the country, showed up at the Symonds-Madison funeral home in Elgin to honor him.
The funeral home arranged to have Murphy buried with full military honors, and says it will keep his flag for relatives, should they come forward.
