Hundreds attend funeral of Elgin veteran with no next of kin

ELGIN, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of people turned out Wednesday to attend the funeral of a man they’d never met.

John Murphy died December 18th at age 71, according to the Daily Herald. The outlet reports that authorities tried for weeks to get a hold of his relatives, reportedly a brother, two sisters, one child and grandchildren, without success.

Photo: Symonds-Madison Funeral Home

Murphy was a resident of River View Rehab Center since August 2017. He was a welder and store manager for the Dominick’s grocery chain.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people, some from across the country, showed up at the Symonds-Madison funeral home in Elgin to honor him.

Hundreds turn out in #Elgin for funeral of #Vietnamvet they never knew. John Murphy died without any known family. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/roaIruOKLg — Vince Gerasole (@vincegerasole) January 29, 2020

The funeral home arranged to have Murphy buried with full military honors, and says it will keep his flag for relatives, should they come forward.

Elgin-area law enforcement agencies and others lead a procession for veteran John James Murphy out of the Symonds-Madison Funeral Home in Elgin. The funeral home did not have anyone claim Murphy. Large turnout for Murphy late Wednesday morning pic.twitter.com/6xEzH5chKd — Rafael Guerrero (@rafaguerrero14) January 29, 2020

Hundreds of strangers are packing an Elgin funeral home to say goodbye to John James Murphy, a Vietnam Vet who died without a family. ⁦@fox32news⁩ pic.twitter.com/deHumrrCj8 — Dane Placko FOX 32 (@dsplacko) January 29, 2020

