Hundreds pay final respects to late Massachusetts Police Officer Angela Santiago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fellow officers, friends and family gathered Sunday morning to say a final goodbye to a Chicopee police officer taken from them in a fatal motorcycle accident.

Many expressed deep emotion as they waited among the hundreds to enter Grise Funeral Home to pay their final respects to Angela Santiago, the 33-year-old Chicopee police officer, who was killed last Tuesday in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 91 in East Windsor, Connecticut.

Many of her fellow officers comprised the honor guard. They were among the hundreds who entered the funeral home for their final goodbye to the Chicopee High School graduate.

Prior to becoming one of Chicopee’s finest, Angela had distinguished herself in the military as an operation Iraqi freedom veteran.

The calling hours at Grise Funeral Home that began late Sunday morning will continue until 8 p.m. Angela’s family has asked that donations be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee.

On Friday, mourners had gathered for a vigil at police headquarters to grieve over the loss of this young woman whose life effected so many.

