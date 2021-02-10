Illinois caregiver charged with battery to nursing home resident

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested 42-year-old Brandy Johnson, of Beach Park, on charges of Aggravated Battery and Abuse of a Long-Term Care Facility Resident.

On December 16th, 2020, police say they were called to investigate a report of physical abuse to a resident at the Ann Kiley Developmental Center. Johnson was alleged to have inappropriately grabbed a resident and abused them during an altercation. Police say the victim had bruising on her body.

On February 10th, Johnson was arrested and charged with the crime. She was taken to the Lake County Jail.

“The men and women of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation will always strive to thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct within the Executive Branch of State Government,” stated ISP Captain Darryl Bogard.