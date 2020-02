Illinois child collects bedding for kids in need for his birthday

LIBERTYVILLE, IL (CNN) — Instead of thinking about what he could get for his birthday, a five-year-old boy in Illinois thought about what he could give.

And he started helping kids in need — through donated bedding.

Tyler Sliz has collected 125 pieces of bedding — blankets, pillows and sheets — for a group called “Sleep in Heavenly Peace.”

The organization builds, assembles, and delivers beds to children in need.

Tyler’s contributions started with a video to guests for his birthday party in October — asking for pieces of bedding to donate instead of presents.

Bedding donations and checks continue to come in.

