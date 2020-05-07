Illinois couple charged with starving 2 dogs to death, abusing another

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say a man and woman in Hoffman Estates have been charged with starving two dogs to death and feeding rat poison to another.

According to WLS, police responded to a report of a dead German shepherd found wrapped in a bed sheet inside a storage container near a drainage ditch.

Police say the dog, named Otis, weighed only 20 pounds when it should have weighed nearly 70.

On March 12th, police served a search warrant on the home of Andre Norris, 27, and Sarah Gorski, 19, and found another German shepherd, Scooby, in a dog crate filled with feces, blood and urine.

Investigators discovered that the couple had also disposed of Bubba, a Corgi, in a field wrapped in a sheet. Police say the dog weighed approximately 4 pounds.

The University of Illinois Veterinary School performed a necropsy and discovered Otis died of canine parvovirus, starvation and rat poison. Bubba died of severe starvation.

“To say the charges against Sarah Gorski and Andre Norris are disturbing would be a gross understatement,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “Otis and Bubba both died a horrible, painful death, allegedly because these two defendants starved them to death. What’s even more disturbing is the allegation that the defendants fed Otis rat poison. Thankfully, the manner in which Gorski and Norris allegedly treated their pets was discovered and Scooby appears to be on the mend. If these charges are proven in court, the defendants will pay a serious price. I would like to thank the Naperville Police Department for their outstanding work on this sad case.”

The pair are also charged with forging paystubs from Norris’ former employer, a local pet store.

Gorski is being held on a $50,000 bond, Norris on $100,000.

They are due to appear in court on June 1st.

