Illinois discloses new problems with voter registration

(AP) — Illinois officials have disclosed fresh issues with the state’s automatic voter registration program, saying at least one eligible voter said she registered to vote but still ended up on an opt-out list.
The program is already under fire for mistakenly registering over 500 people who indicated they weren’t U.S. citizens, of which 15 people voted in 2018 and 2019 elections.
State election officials said at least eight of the people had long voting histories and were likely U.S. citizens.
Details on the new issues, disclosed at a State Board of Elections meeting on Wednesday, were scarce.
