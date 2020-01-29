Illinois discloses new problems with voter registration

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(AP) — Illinois officials have disclosed fresh issues with the state’s automatic voter registration program, saying at least one eligible voter said she registered to vote but still ended up on an opt-out list.

The program is already under fire for mistakenly registering over 500 people who indicated they weren’t U.S. citizens, of which 15 people voted in 2018 and 2019 elections.

State election officials said at least eight of the people had long voting histories and were likely U.S. citizens.

Details on the new issues, disclosed at a State Board of Elections meeting on Wednesday, were scarce.

