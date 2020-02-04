Illinois family files lawsuit against school district, alleging abuse of autistic son

BERWYN, Ill. (CNN)– A family is suing a suburban Chicago school district, claiming abuse of their autistic eight-year-old son.

They claim he came home with permanent marker all over his back and that he was tied to a chair with an exercise band.

Gianni’s mother, Lucia Roden spoke out about years of alleged abuse and neglect that she says her 8-year-old son endured at Prairie Oak Elementary School.

“I’m at the point where I do not even want to send him to school anymore,” she said. “I gain their trust then something happens again.”

Now, the Rodin family is filing a lawsuit against Berwyn’s North School District 98 after they said Gianni Fata Rodin came home covered with permanent marker.

When Gianni returned home from school, his mother noticed the black markings scribbled all over his back. Gianni has limited verbal skills and was not able to explain to his mom what happened.

“I turned and I looked at him; he had a huge melt down,” she said.

This is not the first incident on record at Prairie Oak: back in 2015, Rodin filed a police report with the Berwyn PD after she said a teacher’s aide tied her son to a chair with an exercise band “so he can learn to sit in a chair properly and to keep him confined.”

Last year, the family says the school lost Gianni. After a teacher called to alert them, they later found the child on another floor of the building.

The family’s attorney, John Chwarzynski, says the pattern is disturbing. “I do not believe the staff has the proper qualifications to take care of a child like Gianni,” he said.

The district released a statement saying in part:

“Thus far, our video footage from the school bus and from the hallway cameras has not revealed anything that would cause us to take remedial action concerning any of our employees.”

The school district did not comment on the allegation that the boy was restrained with an exercise band. Meanwhile, the family says it’s looking for a new school for Gianni.

MORE HEADLINES: