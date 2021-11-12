Illinois health officials report 22,600 new cases of COVID-19, 129 deaths over past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGN) – The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday 22,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 129 additional deaths since reporting last Friday.

New cases of COVID-19 increased 29% from last week.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,735,586 cases, including 26,077 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since reporting on Friday, November 5, laboratories have reported 906,911 specimens for a total of 37,016,510.

As of Thursday night, 1,553 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 307 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 5-11, 2021 is 2.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 5-11, 2021 is 3.0%.

As of Thursday, November 11, Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital – are currently providing in-patient care for 92 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from 65 last week.

Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.