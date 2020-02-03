Illinois K9 needs life-saving surgery after accident

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois K9 officer is in need of immediate spinal surgery after he crashed into a metal object Friday morning.
According to a GoFundMe, K9 Dante was taking a break with his handler, and crashed into the object while chasing a ball.
Dante damaged two vertebra and injured his spinal cord, leaving him almost lifeless, said Staci Goveia, who organized the fundraiser on behalf of Protecting K9 Heroes NFP Ltd.
The surgery is expected to cost upwards of $10,000. It has raised more than $17,000 so far.
