Illinois loosens coronavirus restrictions on Region 7

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that Illinois’ Region 4, consisting of Will and Kankakee counties, would be returning to lesser restrictions after its rolling positivity rate fell below 6.5%.

“Today, Region 7 – Will and Kankakee Counties – will return to the standard Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan because residents chose to be all in for each other, for their small businesses, for their bars and restaurants, for their kids, for their neighbors,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Let that be a testament to the power of a community that embraces doctor-recommended mitigations proven to reduce risk and slow the spread. We can’t outrun this virus, but with the tools we know to work – masks, distancing, handwashing, and respect for public health and each other – we can beat it back enough to keep our businesses open and our neighborhoods safer all at once. Don’t let up now, Region 7 – let’s keep this success going.”

Region 7 had moved to stricter mitigation measures on August 26th after it saw an increase of coronavirus cases which pushed it over the state’s 8% redline.

The restrictions officially loosen today at 5:30 p.m.

