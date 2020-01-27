Illinois man accused in murder-for-hire plot

AURORA, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Andy Lopez has been charged with allegedly trying to hire a hitman on social media, to kill someone for $1,000.

Kane County Police say Lopez posted the request on January 22nd.

He was charged with Solicitation of Murder-for-Hire and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Lopez was held at the Kane County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

