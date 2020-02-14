Illinois man arrested for producing child pornography

PRINCETON, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Nicholas Bouslog, of Princeton, was arrested Thursday on charges that he produces, possessed, and distributed child pornography.

According to the Illinois State Police, investigators gathered digital evidence against Bouslog to support the arrest, which was carried out on February 13th.

He was charged with Dissemination of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography. Police say additional charges are pending.

