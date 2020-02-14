Illinois man arrested for producing child pornography

PRINCETON, Ill. (WTVO) — 39-year-old Nicholas Bouslog, of Princeton, was arrested Thursday on charges that he produces, possessed, and distributed child pornography.
According to the Illinois State Police, investigators gathered digital evidence against Bouslog to support the arrest, which was carried out on February 13th.
He was charged with Dissemination of Child Pornography, and Possession of Child Pornography. Police say additional charges are pending.
MORE HEADLINES:
- New amusement center in CherryVale Mall holding hiring fair this weekend
- Rockford man accused of sexually assaulting a child
- Kohl’s to lay off 250 workers as part of a restructuring plan
- Former Winnebago County corrections officer charged with beating a child with an extension cord
- House demolished after Friday house fire in Holcomb
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!