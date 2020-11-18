Illinois man charged after car theft, abduction of 4-year-old boy

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WGN) — A man has been arrested and charged after stealing a vehicle with a 4-year-old boy inside in Bridgeview, leading to an Amber Alert in Illinois.

Police say Rudy Gutierrez, 28, is charged with Aggravated Kidnapping (class X), Vehicular Invasion (class 1), Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle (class 2), and Unlawful Use of Credit Card (class 4).

Gutierrez stole a vehicle with 4-year-old Liam Barbarasa inside it around 5:30 p.m. Monday, in front of a 7-Eleven at 79th and Roberts Road.

Photo: Illinois State Police

Police said the boy’s father went into the gas station for food and discovered the vehicle was stolen when he returned.

After four hours, the van was located near Belle Plaine and Pulaski in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, and the boy was found safely inside. He was reunited with his family and taken to Swedish Hospital for an evaluation.

Gutierrez is due in bond court Wednesday morning.

