CLAYTON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man has been charged after prosecutors said he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman with special needs.

Jose Gomez-Velasquez, 26, has been charged with First-Degree Kidnapping, Assault, Sexual Abuse and Sodomy or Attempted Sodomy, as well as two counts of Third-Degree Assault of a Special Victim, according to KMOV.

Gomez-Velasquez allegedly grabbed the victim’s hand and led her to Clayton’s Oak Knoll Park, according to charging documents from St. Louis County prosecutors. The victim resisted, telling him that she did not want to go.

He then allegedly assaulted her both physically and sexually.

Gomez-Velasquez was not in custody at the time of this writing. A warrant has been issued with a $300,000 cash bond.