Illinois man shoots, kills half-brother over COVID vaccine argument

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police line generic owen_1500483260933.jpg

VIENNA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a southern Illinois man allegedly shot his half-brother to death following an argument over the COVID-19 vaccine.

Sixty-eight-year-old Larry D. Cavitt of Goreville, was charged Monday in Johnson County Court with murder and aggravated battery with use of a firearm.

The charges stem from Saturday’s death of Cavitt’s 51-year-old half-brother, Joseph E. Geyman. Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak says the two men, who lived next door to each other, argued over the COVID-19 vaccine before Cavitt allegedly took out a handgun and shot Geyman in the head.

The sheriff tells The Southern Illinoisan that “It just makes no sense.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories