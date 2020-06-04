Illinois National Guard members to watch over Peoria

Springfield, Ill. (WMBD) – Members of the Illinois National Guard are being deployed to Peoria to help local authorities respond to ongoing protests, Gov. J.B Pritzker said Wednesday.

Pritzker added five counties to the existing disaster proclamation to aid local jurisdictions, including Peoria, as well as Lake, Rock Island, Williamson, and Stephenson.

According to Pritzker, these counties represent a threat for looting or destruction through planned protests, home to critical infrastructure, or where the state has received requests for state assistance or resources. The protests, including some acts of rebellion, come in response to the national outcry following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On Sunday, the governor activated 375 Illinois National Guard soldiers for State Active Duty to assist the Chicago Police Department in protecting the City of Chicago and its residents. The Guard’s role will be supporting the Illinois State Police and local authorities in enforcing street closures around the city.

An additional 250 soldiers were activated the following day to join the state’s civil disturbance response efforts to address the needs of various jurisdictions throughout the state. These soldiers represent a Quick Reactionary Force (QRF), staged at various Guard facilities throughout the state to await instructions from the Illinois State Police to help meet the needs of our local communities.

These QRF teams are staged in Peoria, Kewanee, Chicago, Mt. Vernon, Springfield, and Scott Air Force Base.

To date, 15 counties are included in the current disaster proclamation.

Pritzker said all personnel deployed for operations will be outfitted with personal protective equipment, such as face shields and masks, to address the threats of our current COVID environment.

