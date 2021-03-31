Illinois National Guard sergeant arrested for sexual assault

MATTESON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of Sgt. Timothy Nichols of the Illinois Army National Guard on Wednesday. Nichols has been charged with Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

The ISP says on January 8th, they were notified of an allegation against Nichols, 32, of Dahinda.

On Wednesday, the Knox County State’s Attorney authorized charges against Nichols, and he was taken into custody without incident, the Illinois State Police said.

Nichols served with the Illinois Army National Guard in Galesburg.

“Protecting the public to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Illinois is at the core of the Illinois State Police Mission,” stated Captain Darryl Bogard. “The Illinois State Police takes these types of allegations seriously and will continue to thoroughly investigate such allegations and assist in bringing to justice those who attempt to harm those we serve.