Illinois new football uniforms to promote racial justice

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The University of Illinois football uniform will feature a black fist and messages of racial justice for the season opener this year.
According to the school website, Illinois football team players will replace the traditional Fighting Illini orange and blue for a white helmet with a black “I”, along with a small rear decal featuring a black fist.
In addition, players have chosen one of five messages to appear on the rear bumpers of their helmets: Black Lives Matter, I Fight Against Racism, Together, Equality, or United.
The change comes after members of the Illini football team protested this summer against “racial inequality and to promote social change.”
The team will take on Wisconsin on Friday night.
