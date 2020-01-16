Illinois officer charged in altercation with 65-year-old woman

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CNN) – An Illinois police officer is facing an aggravated battery charge over an altercation back in October with a 66-year-old woman.

But the officer says she’s the one who was acting aggressive after ignoring an arrest order.

Video shows part of the encounter that landed a cop in legal trouble…

Dixmoor Commander Ronald Burge, Jr. is charged with the aggravated battery of 66-year-old Carla Bourgouis.

“I kept saying oh my God, what is going to happen to me? I just thought that was the end of it,” she said.

Bourgouis says she was at the police station in October after her grandson was arrested.

Prosecutors say Burge then arrested that boy’s father when he refused to hand over a cell phone he’d been using to record their conversation.

That’s when Bourgouis says… She too began recording…

“And then he looked at me and said give me my phone, your phone. And I said no, you can’t have my phone, so I began to leave out of the police station. And what I did is I ran out of there,” Bourgouis said.

Prosecutors say Burge chased after Bourgouis.

Video shows him with an arm around her, with a gun in the other hand.

“The defendant then carried and dragged the victim back to the police station with her feet at times dangling off the ground, and then purposefully slammed the victim’s face into the back hallway wall on three separate occasions,” said Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Heather Weber.

Dixmoor Police Chief Ronald Burge, Sr., the commander’s father, defended his son’s actions, releasing video that shows Bourgouis breaching a secure area and then ignoring arrest orders, forcing officers to chase her down.

“She’s shorter than he is. She grabbed him in his private parts and refused to let go,” Burge, Sr. said. “She hit her head against the wall because they’re trying to control her.”

Bourgouis denies hitting or grabbing commander Burge.

Cook County prosecutors have dropped the charges against her.

As for the commander, he’s expected to be placed on administrative leave or desk duty.

