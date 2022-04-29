EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — A police officer was killed Friday morning after he was hit by a suspect while trying to set up spike strips to end a high-speed pursuit.

According to the Illinois State Police, Galesburg Police were responding to a call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street at 8 a.m.

The suspect in the crime fled the scene, and when police tried to pull them over, the car fled northbound on US Highway 150.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to place the spike strips on US 150 at 150 Avenue in Henry County when the vehicle hit and killed him.

The suspect crashed in a field and was captured after a foot chase, police said.

The names of the offender and the deputy have not yet been released, and no charges have yet been filed.