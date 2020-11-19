Illinois police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

OAK PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are searching for missing 13-year-old Vanessa Monteil.

According to police, Montiel was last seen with 21-year-old Nino Flores at the Red Roof Inn, 1750 McDonough Road, in Joliet around 12 p.m. on Thursday, November 19th.

Police say they were last seen traveling in a silver Nissan Murano with no front license plate, and are possibly en route to Mexico.

Monteil is described as 5’6″, 130 lbs, Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray sweatshirt with flowers on it, with the words “Good Vibes.” She was also wearing black yoga pants, and white flower lowtop sneakers.

Flores is described at a 5’8″, 160 lbs Hispanic male, with black hair and brown eyes, wearing a gray Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and brown loafers.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Oak Park Police Department at 708-687-1376.

