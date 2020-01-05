Illinois prison officials accused of mistreating transgender inmates

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered three Illinois prison officials to read transcripts from a lawsuit that accuses the state prison system of mistreating transgender people, saying she is concerned that the state agency is not taking the plaintiffs’ complaints seriously.

Judge Nancy Rosenstengel also ordered the Illinois Department of Corrections to revamp its procedures dealing with transgender people, including training for employees and avoiding cross-gender strip searches.

Prison officials are expected to submit a progress report by the Jan. 22 deadline.

The lawsuit on behalf of at least five transgender women was filed in 2018.

The News-Gazette in Champaign reports the judge ordered the prison officials to certify to the court by Thursday that they read the transcript.

