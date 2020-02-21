Illinois Republicans: Pritzker tying school funding to tax vote ‘shameful’

State Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville, tells reporters that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget proposal for education funding will hurt schools during a state Capitol news conference Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. Pritzker proposed a $350 million increase for K-12 schools, but says only $200 million will be provided if voters don’t approve a constitutional amendment to overhaul the income tax structure in November. (AP Photo/John O’Connor)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Republicans say it’s “shameful” that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is tying a large chunk of promised state school funding to approval of his graduated income tax.

GOP Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville said Thursday that the Democratic governor should fully fund schools with expected revenue growth.

Pritzker promised $350 million more for schools in his budget proposal.

But $150 million of that could only materialize if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November changing the income tax structure to produce more revenue.

Educators say an influx of cash in the second half of the year could not be prudently spent.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!



Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.