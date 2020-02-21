Illinois Republicans: Pritzker tying school funding to tax vote ‘shameful’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Republicans say it’s “shameful” that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is tying a large chunk of promised state school funding to approval of his graduated income tax.
GOP Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville said Thursday that the Democratic governor should fully fund schools with expected revenue growth.
Pritzker promised $350 million more for schools in his budget proposal.
But $150 million of that could only materialize if voters approve a constitutional amendment in November changing the income tax structure to produce more revenue.
Educators say an influx of cash in the second half of the year could not be prudently spent.
