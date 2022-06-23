CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Ken Griffin, the richest man in Illinois, worth $29 billion, says he is leaving Chicago for Miami because employees at his multibillion-dollar hedge fund, Citadel, don’t feel safe due to crime.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Griffin said, “If people aren’t safe here, they’re not going to live here. I’ve had multiple colleagues mugged at gunpoint. I’ve had a colleague stabbed on the way to work. Countless issues of burglary. I mean, that’s a really difficult backdrop with which to draw talent to your city from.”

Griffin, who has already relocated, wrote a letter to his employees on Thursday, saying, “Chicago will continue to be important to the future of Citadel, as many of our colleagues have deep ties to Illinois. Over the past year, however, many of our Chicago teams have asked to relocate to Miami, New York and our other offices around the world.”

The billionaire also said Florida offered a better corporate environment.

Gov. JB Pritzker responded to Griffin’s announcement, saying to the WSJ, “We will continue to welcome those businesses — including Kellogg, which just this week announced it is moving its largest headquarters to Illinois — and support emerging industries that are already creating good jobs and investing billions in Illinois, like data centers, electric vehicles and quantum computing.”

Citadel follows Caterpillar and Boeing in moving their headquarters out of Illinois.