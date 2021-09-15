Illinois startup beats Tesla, Ford to market with first electric pickup truck

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, the first-to-market electric pickup truck rolled off the assembly line in Normal, Illinois.

The truck was manufactured by electric vehicle (EV) producer Rivian, which is backed by Amazon, and is seen as a competitor to Tesla’s forthcoming Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe tweeted Tuesday that the first customer ready pickup drove off the assembly line.

After months of building pre-production vehicles, this morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal! Our team's collective efforts have made this moment possible. Can't wait to get these into the hands of our customers! pic.twitter.com/8ZidwTaXRI — RJ Scaringe (@RJScaringe) September 14, 2021

Rivian expects the R1T Launch Edition vehicle to get a travel range of approximately 314 miles on a single battery charge.

Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to sign a clean energy bill today, a portion of which is intended to make the state more friendly to electric vehicle manufacturers.

GM is expecting to launch an electric version of the Hummer this fall, with Ford and Tesla to follow in 2022.

Rivian entered into an agreement with Amazon for $2.5 billion in funding, and will produce 100,000 electric vans for the online sales giant.