Illinois State Police ask for help in search for missing 15-year-old girl

OSWEGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person alert for 15-year-old Arionna Strickland, who was last seen on Thursday, November 11th.

According to police, suspicious circumstances surround Strickland’s disappearance, but they did not elaborate.

She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans, and carrying a pink suitcase.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Oswego Police at 630-551-7300.