Illinois State Police searching for driver who hit and killed woman on I-94

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are searching for the driver of an SUV which possibly sustained front end damage when it hit and killed 19-year-old Deja Bowdry early Friday morning.

Police say Bowdry was in a vehicle which had broken down in the southbound lane of Interstate 94 at Garfield Bouelvard when a passing vehicle struck and killed her.

The suspect vehicle was described as an SUV by witnesses, who say it may have front-end damage from the collision.

The vehicle fled south on I-94 after the accident.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.

