Illinois State Police searching for driver who hit and killed woman on I-94

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Illinois State Police

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are searching for the driver of an SUV which possibly sustained front end damage when it hit and killed 19-year-old Deja Bowdry early Friday morning.

Police say Bowdry was in a vehicle which had broken down in the southbound lane of Interstate 94 at Garfield Bouelvard when a passing vehicle struck and killed her.

The suspect vehicle was described as an SUV by witnesses, who say it may have front-end damage from the collision.

The vehicle fled south on I-94 after the accident.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories