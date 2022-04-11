CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car while assisting a motorist stopped on the shoulder of I-94 on Sunday.

According to the ISP, the incident happened at 6:53 p.m. while the trooper was pulled over on the shoulder, with lights activated.

A gold Chevrolet failed to yield and veered off the roadway, hitting the rear driver’s side, police said.

The trooper was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 73-year-old Lillie Nelson, of Dolton, was charged with violating Scott’s Law, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm, and Passing a Vehicle While on the Shoulder of a Road.

She faces a fine of up to $10,000 for a first offense, and a suspended driver’s license if found guilty.

State Police say there has been 10 Scott’s Law crashes this year so far.