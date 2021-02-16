2 Illinois State Troopers injured in crashes Tuesday while stopped to assist motorists

(WTVO) — For the fourth time in the last four days, an Illinois State Trooper has been struck while stopped to assist a motorist.

On Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., a trooper was investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-80 in Will County when his car was struck by a Gold Chevrolet which lost control in the weather.

The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries when the car struck the rear of the squad car,. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and then released.

43-year-old Michael J. Ryan, of Joliet, was cited for Driving Too Fast for Conditions/Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

On Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m., a trooper was in DuQuoin, Illinois where a car had slid into the median due to weather conditions. While the trooper was in his squad car, parked behind the struck vehicle with emergency lights on, he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Tundra.

The trooper was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Chuong V. Nguyen, 54, and Kim N. Tran, 49, both of Milledgeville, Georgia, were both injured in the crash. Nguyen was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash and Failure to Yield to Stationary Emergency Vehicle (the Move Over Law).

On Saturday, an Illinois State Trooper was changing a tire on I-39 when his squad car was struck by a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Aaron Honert from Belvidere.

On Monday, a trooper was critically injured when his squad was hit on I-55 by a black Cadillac driven by 20-year-old Angel Castillas, of Joliet.

Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over Law,” requires any vehicle approaching an emergency vehicle with its hazard lights on, to slow down and change lanes when safe to do so.

A Scott’s Law violation can result in a fine between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense. If injury is caused, a driver’s license can be suspended for between six months and two years.