Illinois store clerk kills suspect in armed robbery

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois store clerk who shot and killed a suspect in an armed robbery will not face charges, according to the Rock Island District Attorney.

Police said the incident happened at Blackhawks Tobacco & Vape on Tuesday after three robbery suspects entered the store and demanded money.

“This man looked me in the eyes and said, ‘You have kids at home? You have a family at home? I do. I wanna go home. Do you wanna go home tonight?’ As they were exiting the store, I saw him point the firearm towards a customer that was pulling up, and that’s when I emptied the magazine into him,” the clerk told KWQC.

None of the store employees were injured. The clerk has since quit his job.

“I almost died twice yesterday, man, with the gun in my face, and I could have gone to prison and lost my whole life. I just put an end to it and told them I was done. It is what it is,” he said.

A second suspect was injured and remains in serious but stable condition at a local hospital. The third suspect in the robbery is still at large.

“After a preliminary review of surveillance video and witness interviews, it appears the use of force by the employee was justified as self-defense and for the defense of others inside the store during the robbery,” Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said.