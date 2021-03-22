Illinois toddler killed by dog after getting too close to food bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 1-year-old girl was killed by a family dog last week after she allegedly crawled too close to its food bowl, the family said.

According to WICS, A’myrikal Hull was bitten on the head by the dog in the 800 block of Indiana Avenue last Thursday. She was taken to the hospital and later died.

Cory Painter, who’s grandson is A’myrikal’s sibling, said the dog was a female pocket bully, a pitbull/Patterdale terrier mix.

WICS reported that the girl’s two teenage uncles had to pry the dog off her.

“The dog was like her best friend,” Painter said.

The animal was taken by Sangamon County Animal Control. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.