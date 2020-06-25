Illinois Tollway: Motorists won’t be fined for unpaid tolls in new reform package

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.(WTVO)–The Illinois Tollway is launching a new reform package today that significantly reduces fines and offers relief for unpaid tolls during the pandemic.

According to a press release, violations that are $20 and $50 fines per toll will be reduced to $3 through the end of the year. Customers with violations using the electronic tollway system will now be mailed an invoice with the $3 fee, and they can continue to avoid fees completely for 2 weeks by paying online. This also includes anyone previously sent to collections for outstanding toll violations.

In addition, no fines will result from any unpaid tolls that occurred between March 9 and June 25 during the stay-at-home order.

“From day one, we’ve advocated for a more equitable tolling process, one that works for the customer,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director José Alvarez. “We have a remarkable tolling system, but changes were long overdue with regard to unpaid tolls.”

The Illinois Tollway’s online payment system and customer service operations will be offline beginning this evening, June 25, through Sunday, June 28, to fully update the TOLLING 2020 system.

Customers looking to pay unpaid tolls and violations or looking to learn more about TOLLING 2020 including the new notice guidelines, should visit the Illinois Tollway’s website at www.illinoistollway.com.

