RACINE, Ill. (WTVO) — Linda La Roche, who is accused of killing her housekeeper and dumping her body in a Wisconsin cornfield more than 20 years ago, has been convicted of murder.

A Racine County jury found La Roche guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

La Roche killed 23-year-old Peggy Lynn Johnson in 1999.

Johnson’s body was found on the edge of the cornfield in Raymond in July 1999. Investigators believe she was burned, beaten, and tortured before her death.

DNA evidence was used to identify her in 2019.

La Roche took her in after her mother died and forced her to work as a housekeeper, nanny and made her sleep in a crawlspace, according to CBS 58. Investigators said Johnson was cognitively impaired.

An autopsy showed she was malnourished, had been struck in the head shortly before death, and had a broken nose and broken ribs, some of which were broken after death and some that had been previously broken and were healing.

Johnson had also been burned, possibly with a chemical, over 25% of her body, and had branding marks on her body. The autopsy report shows she died from sepsis pneumonia due to infection from injuries she suffered during chronic abuse.

La Roche was arrested in Cape Coral, Florida

La Roche is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23rd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.