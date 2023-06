(WTVO) — The U.S. Army and Air Force are looking to immigrants to overcome recruiting shortfalls.

They have ramped up their marketing, including on social media, to entice legal migrants to enlist.

They are also using recruiters with similar backgrounds to appeal to potential recruits, but the biggest draw for migrants is the promise of a fast track to citizenship plus jobs and education benefits.

Both the Army and the Air Force have said that they will not meet their recruiting goals this year.