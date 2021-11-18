In interview, Jacob Blake says Kyle Rittenhouse ‘shouldn’t have been there’

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — Jacob Blake, the man shot by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020, told TMZ in a recent interview, “If he was a different ethnicity or people group, he’d be gone,” speaking of Kyle Rittenhouse, adding “he shouldn’t have been there.”

Blake was shot by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Shesky during a domestic call, during which he was armed with a knife and refused officers’ commands.

No charges were filed against Shesky. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down.

Video of Blake’s shooting on August 29th spurred riots in the streets in which several businesses were set on fire.

Rittenhouse is on trial for killing two men and injuring a third during the riots. His defense team claims he was chased by an angry mob and the shootings were in self defense.

“I do still feel very strongly, if he was a different ethnicity or people group – he’d be gone. It wouldn’t be no, he’s a hero,” said Blake. “They would have said that he was underage, he traveled to a different state with a firearm that didn’t belong to him.”

“I mean, honestly, the kid might not be a bad person. I’m not saying he’s a bad person at all. But what he did, he shouldn’t have been there. He shouldn’t have been there,” he continued.