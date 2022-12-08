RICHMOND, Va. (WTVO) — A restaurant, which bills itself as an “inclusive” establishment, said it has denied service to a Christian organization over the group’s position on gay marriage and abortion rights.

The Family Foundation wrote on its blog, “Have you ever been denied a meal because of your beliefs? Last night, our team and supporters got that firsthand experience when Metzger’s Bar and Butchery in Richmond, VA refused to service our pre-reserved event, leaving us scrambling just moments before.

“Welcome to the 21st century, where people who likely consider themselves ‘progressives’ attempt to recreate an environment from the 1950s and early 60s, when people were denied food service due to their race. Thankfully, in 1960, 34 brave Virginia Union University students held a peaceful lunch counter sit-in at Thalhimers Department store in Richmond to demand service at a whites-only counter. They were convicted of trespassing but, after a tremendous legal battle, were vindicated by the U.S. Supreme Court,” the post continued.

According to CBS News, Metzger Bar and Butchery said many of its staff were of the LGBTQ community.

“Recently we refused service to a group that had booked an event with us after the owners of Metzger found out it was a group of donors to a political organization that seeks to deprive women and LGBTQ+ persons of their basic human rights in Virginia,” the restaurant said on Instagram.

“We have always refused service to anyone for making our staff uncomfortable or unsafe and this was the driving force behind our decision,” the post read. “All of our staff are people with rights who deserve dignity and a safe work environment.”

It added that it strives for a work environment where it staff “can do their jobs with dignity, comfort and safety.”

The restaurant’s top chef and co-owner, Brittany Anderson, was a contestant on the “Top Chef” TV show.