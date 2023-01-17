BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Police arrested an Indiana man on live TV after doorbell camera footage showed his son carrying and firing a loaded handgun.

The surveillance video, aired on Sunday night’s edition of the Reelz TV show On Patrol: Live, shows the 4-year-old boy wandering through an apartment stairwell in diapers, waiving the weapon around, and pulling the trigger.

According to WTHR, a neighbor called the police after the boy came to her door and pointed a gun at her son.

According to police, the gun was loaded but no bullet was in the chamber.

On live TV, police interviewed the boy’s father, 45-year-old Shane Osbourne, who told officers he did not own a gun. But, during a search of the apartment, police found the gun in the back of a closed desk.

Osbourne was arrested and charged with child neglect.

The child was returned to the custody of his mother.

“We hear these types of stories where kids come across these firearms, these horrific results that do happen sometimes, but seeing it on video is definitely very different,” On Patrol commentator Curtis Wilson said.