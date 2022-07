INDIANPOLIS, Ind. (WTVO) — Republican lawmakers in Indiana narrowly advanced a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state.

A special committee voted seven to five in favor of the proposal. It prohibits abortions, except in cases of rape or if the mother’s life is in danger. The bill was met with protests from both sides.

Women’s rights activists oppose its strict limitations on abortion, while anti-abortion critics said that the bill is too lenient with its exceptions.