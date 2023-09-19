DELPHI, Ind. (WTVO) — Two Indiana teenagers were allegedly “sacrificed” by white nationalist cult members as part of a “pagan” ritual that included painting one victim’s blood on a tree, according to new court documents filed Monday.

Richard Allen, 50, is accused of murdering 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German as they were hiking on a trail in Carroll County, Indiana on February 13, 2017. Allen was arrested and charged with two counts of murder over five years later in October 2022.

However, Allen’s attorneys argue the Indiana man is innocent, and that the girls were killed by members of a pagan Norse religion and white nationalist group known as Odinists.

In the 136-page document, Allen’s attorneys argue that “members of a pagan Norse religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists, ritualistically sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German,” and deny their client’s involvement.

Allen’s representatives point to crime scene details as evidence of Odinist involvement, including sticks arranged on the girls’ bodies in a particular pattern and a symbol resembling the letter “F” that was painted on a nearby tree in the victim’s blood, according to the Tribune Star.

The girls’ bodies appeared to have been “moved and staged” in a heavily-wooded area where they were found, according to court documents.

The defense also claims that two Indiana-based Odinist groups have been investigated, that an Odinite living nearby posted pictures to social media resembling the crime scene, and that another man allegedly confessed to his involvement in the girls’ deaths.

Odinists have allegedly threatened Allen at the correctional center where he is currently held, his attorneys said in the document filed Monday.

“Richard Allen has been monitored, intimidated and mentally abused by correctional officers who are also members of the Odinite cult,” said the defense.

Though attorneys claim Allen is innocent and uninvolved with Odinists, the 50-year-old allegedly admitted to the killings during a phone call with his wife on April 3, 2023, according to Law and Crime.

Allen is expected to be tried for murder in January 2024.